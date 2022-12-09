UK, Italy and Japan team up for new fighter jet

Rishi Sunak announced a collaboration between Italy, Japan and the UK to develop a fighter jet that uses artificial intelligence. The prime minister of the UK said the venture aims to create thousands of jobs in the UK and strengthen security ties between the three countries. The jet is expected to enter service in the mid-2030s and it is expected that it will replace the Typhoon jet.

The new Tempest jet will most likely carry the latest weapons. Work on the aircraft is already underway. The countries are aiming to create a combat aircraft to provide speed stealth, use advanced sensors and use artificial intelligence to assist human pilots when they are in situations of high stress. It is also hoped that it could fly without a pilot’s input and could fire hypersonic missiles. Developing a new aircraft is expensive and the UK was looking for partners. More countries could join the program, however, France, Germany and Spain are working on their own separate design and so is the United States.

