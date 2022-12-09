France ramps up Channel migrant patrolling

France has announced that it will increase the number of rescue boats in the English Channel due to the increasing numbers of migrants trying to reach the UK. Two additional vessels are being deployed. In November of 2021, 27 people drowned trying to cross the Channel in a dinghy, an event that caused criticism of the French response.

Over 40,000 people have made the crossing this year. The first ship, the Laperouse survey vessel arrived in the port of Calais and the second ship, a Kermovan patrol ship, will arrive in the next few days. Last month, the UK agreed to increase payments to France by $10million a year to stop the channel crossings. It is thought that the number of French officers patrolling the coast will increase from about 250 to 350 in the next five months.

