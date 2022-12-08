Swiss Government Wants to Implement Mandatory Duty to Report Cyber-Attacks

The Swiss government has recently made efforts to deem it mandatory for critical infrastructure providers to report cyberattacks to the National Cyber Security Centre. The efforts have resulted in proposed amendments to the Information Security Act. The Swiss Parliament has been tasked with amending the act, which aims to provide more transparency into cyberattacks and sound the alarm on cyber threats in the country. The Swiss government published a press release last week stating that cyberattacks have large consequences to the security of the Swiss economy.

The efforts are likely a result of several recent cyberattacks including one that disrupted Swissport flights in February. Additionally Swiss stock exchange operator SIX suffered from an influx of hacking attempts close to the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The amendments aim to create information sharing partnerships that will help Switzerland better protect itself and its citizens from cybersecurity threats.

