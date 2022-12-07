Taliban conduct first public execution since return to power

The Taliban has carried out what is believed to be their first public execution since the group’s return to power in Afghanistan last year. A man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in Farah province after he confessed to murder.

Dozens of the group’s leaders attended the hanging. The execution came weeks after judges were instructed to fully enforce Sharia law. The Taliban said the execution took place on Wednesday. The group had previously carried out public floggings recently, but this is the first time the Taliban have publicly acknowledged carrying out an execution. During their rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban were condemned for regularly carrying out public punishments, including executions at the national stadium in Kabul.

