Global RiskNews Briefs

Jamaica declares widespread state of emergency to fight violent crime

07 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Jamaica has declared a widespread state of emergency to fight violent crime in a public address by the country’s Prime MInister Andrew Holness. The State of Emergency will be enforced in nine of Jamaica’s 14 parishes after it was declared on Wednesday. 

The state of emergency allows authorities to make arrests and search buildings without a warrant. Jamaica has one of the highest murder rates in the Carribean and previously declared a state of emergency on November 15 to address the crime rate, but it failed to pass a senate vote to have it extended an dit ended on November 29. The newly announced state of emergency was met wit backlash from opposition politicians and members of the public.

Read More: Jamaica declares widespread state of emergency to fight violent crime

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cyber-Enabled Crimes Are Biggest Police Concerns

October 21, 2022

German diplomat arrested in Brazil for alleged murder of husband

August 9, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2