Russian missile strikes force emergency power shutdowns

Ukraine is using emergency shutdowns to stabilize its power grid after Russian missile attacks that occurred on Monday. Many regions in Ukraine were affected and approximately half of Kyiv is expected to remain without electricity for the next few days. Four people were killed in the attacks on Monday.

More missiles hit critical infrastructure near Zaporizhzhia. The energy minister in Ukraine is hoping to reduce the power deficit caused by these attacks by Tuesday evening. Nuclear power stations will hopefully be brought back onto the grid. The country is experiencing snowfall and sub-zero temperatures while millions are without power or running water. Monday’s attacks were Russia’s eighth missile attack in eight weeks.

