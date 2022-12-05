On Wednesday, tech giant Google released details regarding a recently identified exploitation frameworks that it capable of deploying spyware. Google has dubbed the exploits “Heliconia.” The exploits appear to have ties to Variston IT, a Spanish company. Google’s Threat Analysis Group detailed the exploits, which target n-day vulnerabilities in Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Defender. All of the flaws targeted were addressed by the parent companies in 2021 and 2022, and the exploits target devices that have not been patched.

It is highly important to implement security updates and vulnerability patches as close to when they are released as possible. The targets of the Heliconia exploits have unpatched vulnerabilities in their devices. Google noted that the discovery is the latest indication of the growth of the commercial spyware industry. Google’s Threat Analysis Group stated that the proliferation of commercial surveillance and the extent to which spyware vendors’ capabilities are expanding to become more accessible to the public and threat groups.

Read More: Google shares details of newly found commercial spyware threats