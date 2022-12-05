CyberNews Briefs

French Hospital Halts Operations After Cyber-Attack

05 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Over the past weekend, a hospital located in Versailles was forced to cancel its operations due to a cyberattack that rendered the organization’s systems disabled. The hospital was forced to go offline following the cyberattack that occurred at 9pm on Saturday evening. According to Franceinfo, the André-Mignot hospital’s computers were impacted by the cyberattack, with some of the computer screens even going black.

Six patients were transferred from André-Mignot’s intensive care and neonatal units to nearby hospitals. Staff remaining at the location struggled to maintain care levels for other patients that remained in treatment. Extra staff were deployed to the hospital to assist with critical care machines that were taken offline and needed closer monitoring. The attack appears to have been conducted by ransomware actors, following another ransomware attack on a facility in Paris that occurred in September of this year. André-Mignot has not confirmed whether patient data was compromised as a result of the attack.

Read More: French Hospital Halts Operations After Cyber-Attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Hackers Use Archive Files and HTML Smuggling to Bypass Detection Tools

December 5, 2022

Digital Giant ABB to Pay $315m in Bribery Case

December 5, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2