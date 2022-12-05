French Hospital Halts Operations After Cyber-Attack

Over the past weekend, a hospital located in Versailles was forced to cancel its operations due to a cyberattack that rendered the organization’s systems disabled. The hospital was forced to go offline following the cyberattack that occurred at 9pm on Saturday evening. According to Franceinfo, the André-Mignot hospital’s computers were impacted by the cyberattack, with some of the computer screens even going black.

Six patients were transferred from André-Mignot’s intensive care and neonatal units to nearby hospitals. Staff remaining at the location struggled to maintain care levels for other patients that remained in treatment. Extra staff were deployed to the hospital to assist with critical care machines that were taken offline and needed closer monitoring. The attack appears to have been conducted by ransomware actors, following another ransomware attack on a facility in Paris that occurred in September of this year. André-Mignot has not confirmed whether patient data was compromised as a result of the attack.

