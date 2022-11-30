Students killed as bomb blast hits Afghan school

At least 10 people have been killed after a bomb struck a religious school in northern Afghanistan. The blast occurred in Aybak in the Samangan province and left many people injured. The death toll remains uncertain, but is estimated to be 17 people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The bombing occurred as people were leaving congregational prayers and most victims were students of the school. The Taliban’s security forces are investigating the attack to identify the perpetrators.

