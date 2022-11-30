Ransomware Gang Takes Credit for Maple Leaf Foods Hack

The Black Basta ransomware group has claimed responsibility for an attack that occurred earlier this month targeting Maple Leaf Foods. The company experienced outages as a result of the cyberattack despite taking action immediately after identifying the breach. The Canadian packaged meats company has not verified the extent of financial losses caused by the cyberattack. Additionally, it is unclear whether the company plans on paying a ransom or has done so, however, the hacking group has already begun to leak data indicating that the company has not given into demands.

The Black Basta ransomware gang has targeted other major Canadian companies, including pharmacy chain Sobeys and defense giant Elbit. The group has more than 100 organizations listed on its leak website. Security researchers have determined that the Black Basta group is linked to the well-known Russian cybercrime group FIN7.

