PII May Have Been Stolen in Virginia County Ransomware Attack

Personal identifiable information may have been leaked in a recent ransomware attack targeting Southampton County in the state of Virginia. The county recently warned individuals that their information may have been stolen after cybercriminals were able to gain access to a single server and encrypted it. Southampton County stated that its IT team took appropriate steps to contain the incident and are also conducting an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the data breach.

Additionally, the county has notified the appropriate authorities including the Virginia State Police, the FBI Cyber Crime Division, and Virginia Fusion Center. Southampton confirmed that its initial measures were successful in preventing the incident from impacting more data and critical operations. the cybercriminal is claiming to have access sensitive data via the server, and released a W-2 form to a dark web forum to verify the claims. So far, the county has found no evidence that the cybercriminal was successful in removing personal information from the server.

