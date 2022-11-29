ConocoPhillips and QatarEnergy have signed sales and purchase agreements to export liquified natural gas to Germany for at least 15 years, beginning in 2026. This is the first deal of its kind with Europe from Qatar’s North Field Expansion project.

The deal will provide Germany with two million tons of liquid natural gas every year. This agreement marks the first long-term LNG agreement to Germany. The deal came as Germany has been scrambling to replace Russian gas supplies that had been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Germany has not received any liquified natural gas from Russia since the end of August.

Read More: QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips sign LNG deal for Germany