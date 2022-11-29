Millions of Twitter Accounts Potentially Compromised

Cybersecurity expert Chad Loder announced on Twitter that he believes over five million user accounts may have been compromised. The accounts belong to users located in Europe and the US, Loder stated. Shortly after the Tweets were posted to the platform, Loder’s account was suspended. However, they are still available on both the WayBackMachine and Loder’s Mastodon account. The Tweets state that Loder received evidence of a massive Twitter data breach affecting millions of accounts. Loder also states that he contacted a sample of the affected accounts to confirm that the data is accurate.

Loder found that the breach occurred no earlier than 2021 and affected users with certain Discoverability settings. Loder stated that the breached Twitter data covers the full phone number spaces for multiple country codes in the EU. Additionally, some of the accounts belong to prominent figures such as celebrities and politicians as well as government agencies.

