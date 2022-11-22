Shoppers Warned Stay Alert this Black Friday as Hackers Renew Efforts

Check Point Research has released a recent advisory warning shoppers to stay vigilant on Black Friday as hackers launch new scams in the lead up to the massive shopping event. The Check Point team has already observed a sharp increase in phishing scams using shopping-related lures. The threat actors behind these scams are impersonating well-known brands to heighten legitimacy. While consumers are preparing to enjoy the discounts, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the event by launching their own phishing campaigns.

Last month, Check Point researchers discovered a malicious phishing email spoofed from the webmail address that attempted to trick recipients into believing that the email came from Louis Vuitton. This fashion brand was also the subject of other fake websites, and Check Point noted that four domains with the same format impersonating the brand were registered. All of the sites were designed to look like the legitimate site. Additionally, consumers should be on the lookout for phishing scams related to orders, deliveries, and shipping.

