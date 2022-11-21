Preliminary election results have been released by Equatorial Guinea’s government on Monday and show the ruling party winning more than 99% of votes in the presidential, legislative and municipal elections that took place on November 20. The Central African state is run by President Teodoro Obiang, the world’s longest-ruling head of state. He is seeking to extend his 43 years in office.

Equatorial Guinea have only had two presidents since their independence from Spain. Two opposition candidates are running against the president for his sixth term. However, partial election results show the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, the president’s ruling party, has received 67,012 votes out of 67,196 counted. The count will continue Monday.

Read More: Equatorial Guinea ruling party wins 99% of votes in early results