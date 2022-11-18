Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia hopeful for arms dealer prisoner swap with US

18 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Russia wants to arrange a prisoner swap with the US that would include arms dealer Viktor Bout, otherwise known as the Merchant of Death. This is the first time either US or Russian officials have mentioned that Bout could be part of an exchange. 

The US had previously stated that it was eager to organize a prisoner swap to release Brittney Griner, a US women’s basketball player. The two-time Olympic winner has been sent to a penal colony south-east of Moscow for illegal drug possession. Victor Bout is among those who are being discussed. Bout was a former Soviet air force officer and was extradited from Thailand to the US after a sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency in 2010. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

OODA Analyst

