Gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah kills 15 people

A gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the Iraqi city of Sulaimaniyah has killed 15 people. The explosion occurred on Thursday, caused a house to collapse and injured 16 additional people. The rescue operation to find victims lasted 17 hours.

Sulaimaniyah is the second largest city in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq. The explosion has been blamed on a gas leak from a tank. The fire damaged several houses and destroyed five vehicles. Three houses were destroyed in the explosion. The explosion was caused by a cooking gas cylinder installed on the rooftop of one of the homes in the area. Three days of mourning were announced by the governor of the province early on Friday.

