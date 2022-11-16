Global RiskNews Briefs

Kuwait hangs seven people in first executions since 2017

16 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Kuwait has executed seven people in the first execution since 2017 despite appeals from human rights organizations for clemency. The inmates were four Kuwaitis, a Pakistani, a Syrian and an Ethiopian. Two of the seven were women. The last execution was in 2017, when seven people were also hanged.

Amnesty International called for the executions to be halted and asked that Kuwait abolish the death penalty completely. Kuwait introduced the death penalty in the mid-1960s and has executed dozens of people, mostly those convicted of murder or drug trafficking.

