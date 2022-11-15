Global RiskNews Briefs

Violent protests in Guangzhou put zero Covid curbs under strain

15 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Residents in southern China’s Guangzhou escaped a mandatory lockdown and clashed with police in anger over strict coronavirus restrictions. Riot teams have been deployed to the area after police vehicles have been overturned and Covid-19 control barriers were torn down. 

The riots follow Guangzhou’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to poor economic figures, China’s zero Covid policy is strained. Due to lockdowns and mandatory stay-at-home orders, people are unable to work and are not being paid. Residents have also complained of food shortages and increasing prices while living under Covid control measures. After days of fighting with the Covid prevention enforcement officials, the anger exploded onto the streets in a mass act of defiance on Monday night.

