Taliban to impose their interpretation of Sharia law in Afghanistan

Judges in Afghanistan have been ordered by the Taliban to impose their interpretation of Sharia Law on the country. Sharia Law will include potential public executions, flogging and amputations. The command was made by Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader Alaiqadar Amirul Momineen after meeting with judges to investigate certain judicial cases.

Sharia Law has been the topic of many different debates and is open ended in terms of interpretation. The Taliban’s implementation of the laws from 1996 to 2001 included violence such as executions, stoning, amputations and flogging. When the Taliban seized power last August, the group attempted to be more moderate to gain support internationally, but in the most recent month, rights and freedoms have been restricted.

