Taiwan is expected to be at the top of the agenda during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week. This will be their first in-person encounter since US President Joe Biden has taken office. The meeting comes at a time when relations between the two countries are tense.

The tensions between the two countries have been fuelled by Beijing’s claims over Taiwan and its assertiveness in Asia. The US has responded to China’s actions by restricting the country’s access to computer chip technology, which has hit China’s export driven economy. The world and America’s Asian allies will be watching the meeting. The meeting will take place on Monday in Bali before the G20 Summit.

Read More: Taiwan top of agenda for Chinese and US leaders