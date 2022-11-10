US estimates 200,000 military casualties on all sides

Estimates by a US general estimates that 100,000 people on either side of the Ukrainian war have been killed or injured. He also suggested that approximately 40,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict. The general also stated that Kyiv is ready to re-enter talks with Moscow.

In the past few days, Ukraine has shown they are ready to discuss with Moscow after President Volodymyr Zelensky dropped the requirement that Vladimir Putin be removed from power prior to negotiations. General Miley stated that any discussions would only be successful if both countries agreed that a wartime victory may not be achievable through conflict. The estimates of casualties reach approximately 200,000 people, though both Ukraine and Russia guard their casualty numbers. The UN does not consider figures released by either country to be reliable.

