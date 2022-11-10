European Parliament approves Croatia’s admission to Schengen zone

The European Parliament has passed a movement to allow Croatia to the Schengen zone, a passport free portion of the EU. The vote was a 534-53 majority to lift the border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia. A final decision will be made by the EU’s government leaders on the EU Council.

The Council consists of the 27 government leaders. Last December, the council confirmed that Croatia had all of the criteria to apply for access to the Schengen Area. The Schengen Area is the largest passport free zone, allowing movement of people unrestricted between 26 European countries. Croatia applied for EU membership in 2003 and joined the bloc in 2013.

