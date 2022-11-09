Fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees expected as Russia targets power ahead of winter

Eastern European countries have been preparing for an increase in Ukrainian refugees this winter. Russia has been targeting power and heating plants ahead of the colder months, and four million people are already without power. 14 regions and the capital Kyiv are without power and Ukraine’s electrical grid has scheduled hourly power outages that will affect the whole country on Wednesday.

