Fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees expected as Russia targets power ahead of winter

09 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Eastern European countries have been preparing for an increase in Ukrainian refugees this winter. Russia has been targeting power and heating plants ahead of the colder months, and four million people are already without power. 14 regions and the capital Kyiv are without power and Ukraine’s electrical grid has scheduled hourly power outages that will affect the whole country on Wednesday. 

Russian forces have struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones. Approximately 6.9 million people are displaced internally within Ukraine and Eastern European countries are preparing for an influx in refugees as the winter begins.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

