Trudeau accuses China of ‘aggressive’ election interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused China of playing “aggressive games” with democracies and attempting to interfere with Canada’s elections. Canadian intelligence identified a clandestine network of Beijing-backed candidates in recent elections. At least 11 candidates were supported by Beijing in the 2019 federal election.

Global News reported that China had sent funds to the candidates and Chinese operatives functioned as campaign advisers for their backed candidates. The operation also attempted to place operatives within the offices of members of parliament to inform and influence policy. The operation is believed to have targeted both the Liberal party and the Conseravtive party, and it is unclear whether the operation was successful. Trudeau announced that Canada has taken measures to improve the security of the elections process and against foreign interference in the democracy. Chinese officials stated that China did not have any interest in meddling in Canada’s elections and that these remarks hurt China-Canada relations.

