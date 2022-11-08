Open-source repository SourceHut to remove all cryptocurrency-related projects

SourceHut, an open-source repository, has announced that it will remove all cryptocurrency and blockchain related projects. The announcement was released last week when creator Drew DeVault stated that he would ban projects associated with the technologies. DeVault’s statement cited the usage of these technologies to conduct scams and get rich quick schemes. Therefore, it seems as though the projects will be removed due to the security risks involved and the scams plaguing the company’s repository. DeVault also stated that the fraudulent activities and high risk environments frequently take advantage of individuals suffering from economic difficulties and capitalize on global wealth inequalities.

Furthermore, the company has found that there are few legitimate uses for this technology on its platform and instead the majority of the blockchain and cryptocurrency content is used to facilitate criminal activity such as sanctions evasion, illicit trade, and ransomware. Additionally, the projects often encourage energy and electronic waste, DeVault stated. Ultimately, the creator asserted that the presence of projects concerning the technologies is harmful to the company’s image and legitimacy.

