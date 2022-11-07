The LockBit hacking group has allegedly claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that occurred in August and targeted a multinational automotive group named Continental. The ransomware group posted the announcement to its leak site on Wednesday. Additionally, the group threatened to publish the company’s data unless the ransom demands were met. The group has not released any details regarding the nature of the data exfiltrated.

Security researchers at Rapid7 stated that Continental was the latest victim of the LockBit ransomware group to be threatened. Rapid7 stated that LockBit’s market share in ransomware attacks per group has increased from 1% in 2020 to 4% in 2021, meaning that the group continues to grow by stealing sensitive data and selling it for profit. Continental has not responded to comment requests and has not provided additional information recently. Since the attack was initially reported in August, the company claims to have detected the attack and successfully averted it.

Read More: LockBit Claims Ransomware Attack on Continental