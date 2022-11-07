Japan Joins Key NATO Cyber Agency

According to a recent announcement, Japan has become the latest country to join NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). The move is likely to anger Moscow amid tensions regarding the war in Ukraine and recent cyberattacks. However, the move was announced roughly four years ago when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed that Japan would eventually join the center while on a visit to Estonia. Last Friday, the country formally confirmed its membership at the center.

The latest announcement signals the start of a more formal arrangement between Japan and the CCDCOE. Other non-NATO participants include South Korea and Australia. The CCDCOE is based out of Estonia and is involved in a range of activities including training, cyber-defense research, strategy, operations, law, and technology. It plays a role in shaping NATO responses in the cybersecurity domain.

