CyberNews Briefs

Japan Joins Key NATO Cyber Agency

07 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

According to a recent announcement, Japan has become the latest country to join NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). The move is likely to anger Moscow amid tensions regarding the war in Ukraine and recent cyberattacks. However, the move was announced roughly four years ago when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed that Japan would eventually join the center while on a visit to Estonia. Last Friday, the country formally confirmed its membership at the center.

The latest announcement signals the start of a more formal arrangement between Japan and the CCDCOE. Other non-NATO participants include South Korea and Australia. The CCDCOE is based out of Estonia and is involved in a range of activities including training, cyber-defense research, strategy, operations, law, and technology. It plays a role in shaping NATO responses in the cybersecurity domain.

Read More: Japan Joins Key NATO Cyber Agency

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Open-source repository SourceHut to remove all cryptocurrency-related projects

November 8, 2022

SolarWinds Faces Potential SEC Enforcement Act Over Orion Breach

November 8, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2