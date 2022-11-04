Global RiskNews Briefs

Xi, Scholz warn against ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats over Ukraine

04 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in the first visit by a G7 leader to China since the pandemic. At this meeting, both leaders condemned threats made by Russia to use atomic weapons in Ukraine. Scholz pressed Xi to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine. 

In response, Xi agreed that both leaders opposed the threat or use of nuclear weapons, however, he did not criticize Russia or call on the Kremlin to withdraw its troops. Scholz visited Beijing for one day in a test of the waters between China and the West after mounting tensions. The conversations between the two leaders included reciprocal market access, COVID-19 vaccines and climate change. Xi urged the two countries to work more closely on international issues. 

Read More: Xi, Scholz warn against 'irresponsible' nuclear threats over Ukraine

