Pyongyang fires suspected ICBM

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that sparked an alert in Japan. The missile failed mid-flight and landed in the sea. There are escalating tensions in the region as there are fears that North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. After both South and North Korea fired missiles near each other’s waters on Wednesday, and North Korea fired the most number of missiles in a single day, Pyongyang fired a long range missile Thursday morning.

The missile was fired around 07:40 local time and flew for 760 km and reached a height of 1,920 km. two short-range ballistic missiles were also fired by Pyongyang. The long-range missile caused the Japanese government to issue an emergency alert and warn residents to stay indoors. International leaders, including Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister condemned the launches. After the ICBM launch, the US and South Korea have decided to extend their joint air drills beyond Friday, the scheduled end date.

