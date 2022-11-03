Mobile Phishing Attacks on Government Staff Soar

Security firm Lookout has detailed a slew of mobile-based credential theft attacks that have been targeting federal government employees. The attacks have increased by 47% between 2020 and 2021, the security researchers state. This exposes agencies to a serious risk of breaches as it only takes one employee to fall for the phishing attempts. The information was detailed in the company’s 2022 Government Threat Report that analyzed more than 200 million devices and 175 million apps.

Lookout found that roughly half of state, local, and federal US government employees had been the target of mobile-based phishing attempts in 2021. This marks a significant increase from 2020’s figures, Lookout states. The report also states that one in eight government employees were exposed to phishing attempts within social media platforms, dating apps, messaging apps, games, and more. Lookout did not mention whether the phishing attempts were via mail or SMS.

