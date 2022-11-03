Bot Warning for Retailers Ahead of Busy Shopping Season

Imperva has released a new report titled State of Security Within eCommerce 2022. The report was created based on data gathered from the vendor’s engagements and activities within the eCommerce sector. The report warns that retailers should prepare for a surge in bot-driven account takeover attempts, DDoS attacks, card fraud, and more as the holiday season approaches. The report warns that the busiest shopping period of the year comes with underlying risks.

The report found that 40% of traffic on retailers’ websites over the past year originated from bots. In addition, bot-related attacks on retail sites surged in October and November 2021, with a 10% and 34% increase respectively. This suggests that bot operators and threat actors will increase their activity around the same period this year.

