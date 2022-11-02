White House Invites Dozens of Nations for Ransomware Summit

The White House has invited three dozen nations, the European Union, and several private-sector companies to join a two-day summit that was discuss ransomware attacks and how to best address them. This is the second time that the International Counter Ransomware Summit has occurred, and this year’s addresses will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems are resilient to attacks and how to disrupt threat actors who are planning assaults.

The Biden administration cited recent attacks such as one targeting the Los Angeles School district that occurred last month. Some of the administration officials that will be present at the event are FBI Director Christopher Wray, national security advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as countries such as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, The Dominican Republic, Estonia, Italy, Israel, France, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, South Africa, Singapore, and more.

