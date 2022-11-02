Osaka Hospital Halts Services After Ransomware Attack

In Osaka, Japan, a major hospital has suspended routine medical services due to a ransomware attack that has disrupted the facility’s electronic medical record systems. Emergency operations are continuing, the medical center told reporters. However, the hospital system failed earlier this week and could not be accessed. The Osaka General Medical Center has contacted a third party who examined the issue and found that the system had been attacked by ransomware. The investigator stated that the threat actor sent an email written in English to the hospital’s server demanding a ransom in Bitcoin.

Threat actors are continuing to attack the healthcare industry, and the Osaka General Medical Center is the latest victim in a string of attacks targeting healthcare facilities across the globe. The hospital stated that it is working to restore the system and will rely on paper medical records in the meantime. The attack has caused difficulties in calculating medical treatment fees and checking details of patients’ medical histories.

