On Saturday night, 154 individuals died in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea when a narrow alleyway that was overcrowded with Halloween party goers caused crowd crush. South Korean authorities are currently investigating the tragedy that took the lives of so many people, most of whom young adults. New information about the incident has confirmed that the crowd at the back of the alley began to push forward, causing several to fall. As some fell, the crowd collapsed on itself down the street. The incident created a human pile that was the cause of death.

As of Sunday, South Korean officials stated that 132 individuals suffered injuries. 36 of these injured victims remained in critical condition as of yesterday. The majority of the victims were young, in their teens and 20s, and many were female. The night was supposed to be a celebration of Halloween, and it was the first time that the celebration was happening since Covid-19 restrictions prevented big celebrations last year. Instead, the night became a tragedy. Police are currently investigating whether businesses and local authorities took proper safety precautions.

Read More: South Korea Halloween Tragedy Claims Mostly Young Revelers