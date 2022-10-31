Hundreds of Iranian journalists call for the release of two colleagues jailed in Evin prison

Hundreds of Iranian journalists are calling for Iran to release their colleagues Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi from Tehran’s Elvin prison. The two journalists were arrested for covering the death of Mahsa Amini. A statement was signed by over 300 journalists, photographers and media activists calling for their release and for media freedom.

The recent arrests are the Iranian regime’s attempt to silence dissent after protests have been surging in the country for the past few weeks. The statement by the journalists called for an end to censorship and the right to question people and institutions that cause inefficiency, corruption or break the law. The two journalists were accused on Friday of being trained abroad and feeding information to foreign media outlets.At least 46 journalists have been jailed in Iran since the start of the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

