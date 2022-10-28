Nigeria ups security as US orders diplomats’ families to leave

Nigeria’s police have stated they are boosting security in the capital, as the United States has ordered the families of diplomats in the area to leave due to a heightened concern of terrorist attacks. The details of any threat were not known on Friday, however, residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been instructed to be on high alert since Sunday.

Several Western embassies changed their travel advisories, citing an increased risk in the country. The United States embassy warned that targets of terrorist attacks could include government buildings, places of worship and other public places. US citizens in Abuja have been warned to avoid non-essential activities and crowds. Nigerian security forces have been battling armed groups in the northeast of the country, where a campaign by Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced millions since 2009. Recently, ISIL fighters have claimed attacks closer to the capital.

