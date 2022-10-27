15 killed, 40 injured in terrorist attack claimed by ISIS in Iran

15 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

A terrorist attack at the Shahcheragh Shrine in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran has killed at least 15 people and injured 40 others on Wednesday. Two of the suspected attackers have been arrested by Iranian security forces, and a third suspect is at large. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS claimed the attacker targeted people inside the shrine with a machine gun. Iran’s Nour News Agency has said the suspects were foreign nationals. The attack occurred on Wednesday evening, one of the busiest times at the shrine. The attacker targeted worshippers at its entrance and intended to attack during evening prayers, however, one of the servants of the shrine closed the door on him. The attack occurred on the same day as clashes that broke out during a protest near the burial site of Mahsa Amini in Saqqez, but any relation between the attack and the protests is unclear.

