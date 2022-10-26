US Charges Ukrainian ‘Raccoon Infostealer’ With Cybercrimes

The US Justice Department announced on Tuesday that a Ukrainian man has been charged with computer fraud in connection to a cybercrime operation dubbed Raccoon Infostealer. The man, Mark Sokolovsky, allegedly infected millions of computers with malware during the operation. He is being held in the Netherlands while the US seeks his extradition. The Raccoon Infostealer malware was also made available to other cybercriminals for $200 a month. The malware was then installed on the computers of victims and used to steal credentials and financial information.

The US Justice Department stated that the FBI and law enforcement partners located in Italy and the Netherlands were able to dismantle the digital infrastructure that supported the campaign. Shortly thereafter, Sokolovsky was arrested. The Justice Department also stated that the FBI has since identified more than 50 million unique credentials and forms of identification such as personally identifiable information and payment card details in stolen data. The victims are located across the world.

