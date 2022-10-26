CyberNews Briefs

See Tickets Discloses Major Card Data Breach

26 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

See Tickets, a global ticketing giant, has notified its customers of a data breach that impacted financial information. According to the vendor, the breach lasted for over two years. The company is owned by the French media firm Vivendi, who revealed that the data breach occurred earlier this week. The company has not made an official statement regarding the cyberattack.

See Tickets stated in the breach notification letters that it discovered potential unauthorized access by a third party. The third party was allegedly illegally accessing information inserted at checkout pages, which would include financial information. The company launched an investigation alongside a forensics firm. Through the investigation, the company was able to shut down the unauthorized activity after nine months. The firm then took another eight months to determine the nature of the information compromised. According to See Tickets, this information includes payment card numbers, card expiration dates, CVV numbers, zip codes, names, and addresses.

