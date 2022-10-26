Clashes in Iran after crowds gather at Mahsa Amini’s grave

Clashes between protesters and Iranian security forces were reported in the home city of Mahsa Amini as crowds gather near her grave to protest and mark 40 days since she died in custody. According to a Kurdish rights group, security personnel fired live rounds and tear gas into Saqqez’s Zandan Square.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the Aichi cemetery and continued to chant the anti-government chants that have been present in the unrest across Iran since Ms Amini died. Ms Amini was 22 years old and died in custody after being detained by morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. The first protest took place after Ms Amini’s funeral in Saqqez and the protests have spread quickly into one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Iran Human Rights, a Norway based rights group says at least 234 protesters have been killed by security forces during these protests.

