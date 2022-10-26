China accused of illegal police stations in the Netherlands

7 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The Chinese government has been accused of establishing undeclared police stations in the Netherlands. There has been evidence found of at least two “overseas service stations” that claim to provide diplomatic services. These stations are also attempting to try to silence Chinese dissidents in Europe.

The Dutch foreign ministry spokeswoman said the existence of these outposts is illegal and the Chinese foreign ministry has rejected the allegations. The investigation was sparked by a report by a Spain-based NGO Safeguard Defenders that investigated Chinese Transnational Policing. According to this report, two Chinese provinces have established 54 overseas police service centers across 21 countries. Most of them are in Europe. While seemingly created to provide services such as renewing of Chinese drivers licenses, the service centers also coerce people suspected of speaking out against China to return home.

