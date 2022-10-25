Italy’s Meloni commits to EU, rejects fascism in speech to MPs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed Italy’s support for the European Union, NATO and Ukraine in her first address to parliament. The speech comes one month after her party won a historic election. Meloni was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first female leader and on Tuesday, rejected any links with her country’s fascist past.

Italy’s allies have had some concerns over Meloni’s Euroskeptic, populist governing style, specifically the EU. Meloni’s speech confirmed that Italy will continue to be a full part of Europe and the Western world, adding that it would continue to support NATO in supporting Ukraine. Meloni supported the previous government’s policies supporting sanctions on Russia and sending weapons to Kyiv. Meloni also addressed the soaring inflation and high energy bills Italians are facing. She stated she will strengthen measures to assist businesses and households with these increasing prices. On Tuesday evening, Parliament will hold a vote of confidence in Meloni’s government.

