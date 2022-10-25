DHL Replaces LinkedIn As Most Imitated Brand in Phishing Attempts

24 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Popular shipping company DHL has replaced Linkedin as the most impersonated brand being imitated in phishing attempts. The brand was identified as the most imitated between July and September of this year by Check Point security in its Q3 Brand Phishing Report. The new data finds that phishing campaigns impersonating DHL account for roughly a quarter of all phishing attempts worldwide. Check Point states that this is likely due to a large global scam that was discovered days before the beginning of Q3.

Microsoft took second place, accounting for 16% of phishing attacks, and Linkedin fell from first place to third. Phishing attacks impersonating Linkedin accounted for 52% of attacks in Q1 and 45% in Q2, however, Check Point found that it was only impersonated in 11% of Q3 attacks. This means that cybercriminals are trying to continuously update their techniques to increase their chanceso f success.

