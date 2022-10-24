The FBI has warned that the Iranian threat group Emennet Pasargad is positioned to target the US elections and officials and companies associated with the process. The group regularly engages in hack-and-leak campaigns. Although the group is primarily dedicated to targeting Israeli officials, the FBI warns that the threat actor may be active in operations against US interests in the upcoming midterm elections.

The group’s activities typically involve a breach, data theft, data leak, and amplification of leaked data on social media. The group also includes encryption malware in its trail. The FBI found that the group was active during the 2020 elections and are likely to reemerge in the next few weeks before the midterms. The FBI also noted that Emennet was linked to a cyberattack on a US organization in 2022, which highlights that the group is still an active threat.

Read More: FBI Says Iranian Threat Group Likely to Target US Midterms