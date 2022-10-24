Europol has warned that Facebook’s Metaverse and similar immersive internet experiences could be a target for ransomware and cybersecurity crimes like identity theft, money laundering, and more. Europol released a report from the Innovation Lab that urges security authorities to begin thinking about the potential threats the metaverse could bring. The money and people involved in the metaverse could attract cybercriminals, as predictions state that by 2026 at least 25% of people will spend one hour a day in the metaverse.

The report warns specifically of threats such as ransomware targeting devices like VR headsets, identity theft and fraud that could be achieved by stealing biometric information, deepfakes, and money laundering. The report also warns of harassment, child abuse, and exploitation such as grooming and the sharing of explicit content. Finally Europol acknowledged the potential for terrorist propaganda and targeted misinformation.

Read More: European Police Warn of Metaverse Cyber-Threats