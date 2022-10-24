An air raid that targeted a large ethnic insurgent group in Myanmar killed at least 50 people and injured 100. The death toll was communicated in a report by Colonel Naw Bu, a spokesman of the Kachin Independence Army. According to eye witness accounts, three bombs were dropped on a concert by aircraft. The concert was organized by the KIA in Kansi village.

The explosions occurred around 20:30 local time on Sunday and caused heavy casualties in the audience. This part of Kachin State has been contested by the military and Kachin insurgents due to its jade mines. There has been many instances of fighting there both before and after the military coup last year in Myanmar. The attack is suspected to be either retribution or a warning from the military due to the support Kachin insurgents have been giving other armed groups in Myanmar in order to resist the coup.

Read More: 50 killed in air raid on Kachin rebels in Myanmar, reports say