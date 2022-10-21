UN agency calls on Myanmar’s neighbors to protect asylum seekers

A United Nations refugee agency has begun appealing to countries neighboring Myanmar to end the return of asylum seekers back to Myanmar. People are fleeing Myanmar due to indiscriminate violence against civilians, which has been occurring across the country. Fighting between Myanmar’s military and ethnic armed groups in several border areas has also forced people to flee the country.

Recently, some Myanmar nationals who have been seeking asylum abroad have been forced to return to the country. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees released a statement expressing concern about the return of refugees since February 2021. Specifically in the statement, the UNHCR called on the neighboring countries to uphold their international legal obligations and humanitarian traditions. The statement came after Malaysia departed 150 Myanmar nationals this month, including former navy officers seeking asylum and potentially risking arrest if they returned home.

