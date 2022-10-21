Johnson eyes race to replace Truss as UK PM

Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of the UK on Thursday after 45 days in office. Boris Johnson and former finance minister Rishi Sunak lead the potential contenders for Truss’ replacement. Johnson has not confirmed whether he will run, however, his allies are working to gather support.

Boris Johnson was forced to step down in July after a number of ethical and financial scandals. Liz Truss’ party, the Conservatives, are now polling at their lowest in British history. Truss’ stint in office was riddled with scandals that ultimately ended her career as Prime Minister due to an unfunded plan to cut taxes that caused damage to UK pension funds and a run on the British pound. She was then forced to revoke the policy. The other potential replacements include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt.

