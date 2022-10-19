Wine Merchant Among Aussie Firms Breached, Exposing Millions

Australian wine retailer Vinomofo has been confirmed as the latest business to have been targeted by hackers. Reports suggest that the attack may have exposed as many as half a million customers. Security expert Troy Hunt released a letter to customers who may have been impacted, stating that a wide range of personal data could have been accessed by the unauthorized third party. The letter states that an unauthorized party was able to access the database on a testing platform. The information potentially exposed includes name, gender, date of birth, address, email address, and phone number.

The firm has claimed that the risks facing members and customers is low due to the fact that the wine retailer does not store driver’s license, passport, or financial information. The information that was exposed could put customers at risk of further attacks, such as convincing emails or identity fraud. The news comes just days after another Australian company, Woolworths Group subsidiary MyDeal confirmed that 2.2 million customers were impacted by a breach of its CRM systems.

